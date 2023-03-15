DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.