Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $219.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 653.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

