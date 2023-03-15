Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $219.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.88.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.
