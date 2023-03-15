Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Critical Review

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -11.41% -13.05% -9.00% BrewBilt Brewing -3,622.72% N/A -766.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airgain and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Airgain currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.81%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

54.7% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Airgain has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airgain and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $75.89 million 0.71 -$8.66 million ($0.85) -6.24 BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.08 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airgain.

Summary

Airgain beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded on March 20,1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

