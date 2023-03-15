iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

