StockNews.com Upgrades Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.78. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.