AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.65% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AudioEye’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

AudioEye Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $5.86 on Monday. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in AudioEye by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

