CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CTIC stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

