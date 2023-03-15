G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GIII. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $728.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

