Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VAC. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. III Capital Management increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

