Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.33) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.44) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.55) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.26) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.89 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.01 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.44.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

