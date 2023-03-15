Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

About Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

