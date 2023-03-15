Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
OESX stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96.
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
