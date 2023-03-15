Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CERS stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 112,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

