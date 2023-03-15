Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ARDX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $815.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $60,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Stories

