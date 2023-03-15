Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
AINC stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.99.
Ashford Company Profile
