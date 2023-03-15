Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

