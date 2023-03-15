Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ALBO opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $913.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.

In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,342 shares of company stock worth $178,670 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

