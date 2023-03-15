Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($122.58) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Symrise Trading Up 0.6 %

FRA:SY1 opened at €94.14 ($101.23) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.06. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a one year high of €73.48 ($79.01).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

