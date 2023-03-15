New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBRGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.68. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

