TD Cowen Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Market Perform

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIRD. William Blair cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.
Allbirds Price Performance
Shares of BIRD stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $166.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allbirds by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
