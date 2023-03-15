Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

