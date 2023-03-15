MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,354 shares of company stock valued at $287,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.