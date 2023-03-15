Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RS opened at $251.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.