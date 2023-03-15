Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 97.83 ($1.19).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -517.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.70 ($2.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.06.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East acquired 26,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,427.22). In related news, insider Warren East acquired 26,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,427.22). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 9,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,407.22 ($15,121.54). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

