ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $29.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ABB Stock Performance

ABB stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

About ABB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

