California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $57.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get California Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $7,857,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 293,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $895,000. Corvex Management LP increased its stake in California Resources by 399.1% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in California Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

California Resources stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.