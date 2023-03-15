Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$19.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

INE opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.53 and a 52-week high of C$20.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.47. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

