Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

ALEC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $86,345. Corporate insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alector Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alector by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.65 on Friday. Alector has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $552.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also

