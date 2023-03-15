SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $44.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM opened at $28.66 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 4.42.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

