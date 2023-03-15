Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) & Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Rating) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alaska Power & Telephone alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A Avangrid 11.12% 4.45% 2.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Avangrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avangrid $7.92 billion 1.90 $881.00 million $2.28 17.12

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Avangrid pays out 77.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alaska Power & Telephone and Avangrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Avangrid 1 3 1 0 2.00

Avangrid has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Avangrid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Summary

Avangrid beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

(Get Rating)

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities. The Regulated Telecom segment includes local telephone services. The Other Nonregulated segment covers the activities of AP&T Wireless, AP&T Long Distance, and engineering services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, WA.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.