SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.74 on Friday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 2.5% in the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

