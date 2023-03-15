Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPI shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Northland Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$34.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$32.33 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.36.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

About Northland Power

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

