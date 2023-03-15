Brokers Set Expectations for The Gap, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

GAP Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $100,492 over the last ninety days. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.