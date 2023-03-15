Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rain Oncology Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rain Oncology in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rain Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rain Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Rain Oncology Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Rain Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rain Oncology by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 972,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $5,170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.