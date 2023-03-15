Short Interest in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Increases By 24.9%

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Babylon Trading Down 13.5 %

BBLN stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.57. Babylon has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $122.53.

Institutional Trading of Babylon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,903,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Babylon by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 550,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Babylon

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBLN. BTIG Research raised their price target on Babylon to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

