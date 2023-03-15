Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $8.00.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
