Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $8.00.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.