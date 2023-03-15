Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Expands By 25.0%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Leju Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Leju in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

