Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $70.00 on Monday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $328.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average of $136.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

