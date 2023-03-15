Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.50. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGIO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Edgio to $1.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Edgio in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Edgio Price Performance

Shares of EGIO opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Edgio has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio

About Edgio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGIO. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

