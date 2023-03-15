Head-To-Head Survey: 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) vs. Its Rivals

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 5E Advanced Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A -$66.71 million -5.49 5E Advanced Materials Competitors $2.74 billion $441.05 million -12.52

Analyst Recommendations

5E Advanced Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials Competitors 204 933 1271 12 2.45

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 254.02%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 30.72%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% 5E Advanced Materials Competitors -99.25% -22.78% -9.48%

Summary

5E Advanced Materials competitors beat 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.