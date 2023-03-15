Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) PT Lowered to GBX 515

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 525 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.28) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HBR. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.85) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.13) to GBX 520 ($6.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 284.10 ($3.46) on Monday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 266 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 356.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Blair Thomas sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($3.91), for a total value of £2,407,500 ($2,934,186.47). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,948,309 shares of company stock valued at $928,248,000. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

