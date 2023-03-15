B. Riley Boosts Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $35.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of BWMN stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,114,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bowman Consulting Group
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.