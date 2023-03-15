B. Riley Boosts Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $35.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $214,780.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,749 shares in the company, valued at $22,689,166.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $53,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 498,783 shares in the company, valued at $10,698,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,901 shares of company stock worth $841,141. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,114,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

