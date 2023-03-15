Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPW. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 203,908 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

