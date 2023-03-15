Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

III opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Information Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

