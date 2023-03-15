Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Information Services Group Stock Performance
III opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
