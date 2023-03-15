Zacks Research Comments on TechnipFMC plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

NYSE FTI opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,519,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,901,000 after buying an additional 1,522,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,718,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

