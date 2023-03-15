Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.86) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.10) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,790 ($34.00).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,702 ($32.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83). The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,651.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,816.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,680.32.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.