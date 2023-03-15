Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.59) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.75) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,720 ($20.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.38) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,079 ($25.34).

Rathbones Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,904 ($23.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,553.28 ($18.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,245 ($27.36). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,081.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,967.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,350.62, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.64.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

