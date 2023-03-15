Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 620 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.56) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.58) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.62) price target on Glencore in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($7.01) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.83) price target on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 614.17 ($7.49).

Glencore Stock Up 0.6 %

GLEN stock opened at GBX 461.45 ($5.62) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 524.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.97. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.12). The company has a market capitalization of £58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

