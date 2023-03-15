BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,550

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($30.59) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.69) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.03) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.59) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,466.67 ($30.06).

BHP Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,508 ($30.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.00, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($37.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,714.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,485.06.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

