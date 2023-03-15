Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$1.15

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 58.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Monday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

