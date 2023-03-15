Asana, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Asana in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Asana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Asana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Asana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
